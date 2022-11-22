Vernon Courthouse. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon Courthouse. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Pre-trial conference for North Okanagan murder suspect set for next month

Jevon Daniel Smith will appear in B.C. Supreme Court Dec. 9

The accused in a North Okanagan murder case will head to a pre-trial conference next month.

Jevon Daniel Smith, born in 1975, is charged with second degree murder in the fatal shooting of Dakota Samoleski in Spallumcheen on Sept. 20, 2021.

Smith will appear in B.C. Supreme Court in Vernon on Dec. 9 for a pre-trial conference.

Smith was originally set to undergo a preliminary inquiry in April to determine if there was enough evidence to proceed to trial, however, in March Smith waived his right to a preliminary inquiry and elected to go straight to trial.

On Sept. 20, police were called to a Spallumcheen residence to reports of a possible shooting and a vehicle fleeing the area. A search for the suspect’s vehicle led police to Samoleski’s body in the 4500 block of Back Enderby Road. Smith was arrested in Armstrong later that day. Samoleski and Smith are believed to have been known to each other.

The charge against Smith has yet to be proven in court.

READ MORE: North Okanagan murder suspect skips preliminary inquiry, will go straight to trial

READ MORE: No jail time for man who tried to steal farm equipment from B.C. flood victim

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CourtmurderVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Opposition demands audits of B.C. housing providers as Eby lays out more home plans
Next story
What really is the SOGI 123 resource in British Columbia schools?

Just Posted

Vernon RCMP
4 impaireds within 4 hours in Vernon

Vernon Search and Rescue conduct a search investigation on Okanagan Lake south of Beachcomber Bay Road Thursday, Nov. 17. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Search of Okanagan Lake concludes, missing person not found

Vernon Courthouse. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Pre-trial conference for North Okanagan murder suspect set for next month

The Vernon Vipers and the Cranbrook Bucks have made a trade involving 19-year-old forwards Ethan Sundar and Will Blackburn. The two teams meet Friday, Nov. 25, at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers, Cranbrook Bucks swap forwards