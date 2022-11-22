Pre-trial conference for North Okanagan murder suspect set for next month

The accused in a North Okanagan murder case will head to a pre-trial conference next month.

Jevon Daniel Smith, born in 1975, is charged with second degree murder in the fatal shooting of Dakota Samoleski in Spallumcheen on Sept. 20, 2021.

Smith will appear in B.C. Supreme Court in Vernon on Dec. 9 for a pre-trial conference.

Smith was originally set to undergo a preliminary inquiry in April to determine if there was enough evidence to proceed to trial, however, in March Smith waived his right to a preliminary inquiry and elected to go straight to trial.

On Sept. 20, police were called to a Spallumcheen residence to reports of a possible shooting and a vehicle fleeing the area. A search for the suspect’s vehicle led police to Samoleski’s body in the 4500 block of Back Enderby Road. Smith was arrested in Armstrong later that day. Samoleski and Smith are believed to have been known to each other.

The charge against Smith has yet to be proven in court.

READ MORE: North Okanagan murder suspect skips preliminary inquiry, will go straight to trial

READ MORE: No jail time for man who tried to steal farm equipment from B.C. flood victim

Brendan Shykora

CourtmurderVernon