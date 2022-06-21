Precautionary water advisory on tap on Vernon’s Westside

The advisory is in place until testing is complete

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has put a water quality advisory in place for some customers from the Westshore Estates water system.

RDCO says the advisory is a precautionary measure.

Only 10 properties are affected under the advisory:

84 Hillcrest Drive

500-578 Mountain Drive (even addresses only)

The advisory has been put in place after crews repaired a leak Monday, June 20. The RDCO recommend people in the affected areas boil water before using it as a safe alternative. RDCO’s engineering services are on scene flushing the impacted section.

It will be in place until testing confirms the water is acceptable within the Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

For more information, visit the RDCO’s water system website or call 250-469-6241.

READ MORE: Ducks race for dogs in Vernon

READ MORE: ‘Free-for-all’ access to burned Okanagan forests stopping post-wildfire regeneration: Advocates

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictVernonWater