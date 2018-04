Scheduled excavation across from sales office Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Predator Ridge Resort will experience a water shutdown Thursday.

Acres Enterprises will shut down the water to complete a water main tie-in for future development.

The shutdown will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. resulting in the excavation at the intersection of Predator Ridge Drive and Mashie Crescent (across from the sales office).

Traffic control will be in place with single alternating traffic.