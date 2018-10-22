Curtis Sagmoen seen while helping neighbours deal with floods in Salmon Arm. Photo credit: Black Press

Preliminary inquiry for Sagmoen begins in Vernon

Sagmoen, whose charges were split into three separate matters, has been in custody since Oct. 2017

After a seven month respite, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, born 1980, will appear in Vernon Law Courts today, Oct. 22, for a preliminary inquiry.

At a previous hearing, Sagmoen’s charges were separated into three different matters. Following the preliminary inquiry, which is scheduled for two days in court, Sagmoen will appear next Dec. 10 for the second matter and for trial on a third matter Dec. 13.

Sagmoen faces eight counts including disguising his face with the intent to commit an offence; intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless; uttering threats; careless use or storage of a firearm; possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose; possession of a controlled substance and mischief not in excess of $5,000. Sagmoen is also in custody for a separate matter in Maple Ridge.

At many of Sagmoen’s previous appearances, a group has rallied on the courthouse steps with signs that read “No More Stolen Sisters” in support of missing North Okanagan-Shuswap women.

Missing women in the area include Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Nicole Bell and 18-year-old Vernon woman Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on the Silver Creek farm owned by Sagmoen’s parents. No charges have been laid connected to her death and no suspects have been named by police.

Sagmoen remains remanded in custody. Lisa Helps, Sagmoen’s lawyer, entered not guilty pleas on all Vernon-area charges in February.

