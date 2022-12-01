The fundraiser Justice for Harmandeep Kaur is online at gofundme.com. (GoFundMe)

The fundraiser Justice for Harmandeep Kaur is online at gofundme.com. (GoFundMe)

Preliminary trial date set for man accused of killing UBC Okanagan security guard

Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn is charged with the death of Harmandeep Kaur

The case for a man charged with the unprovoked murder of a UBCO security guard will begin on April 17, 2023.

Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn is facing charges of second degree murder after allegedly attacking UBCO security guard Harmandeep Kaur on Feb. 26, 2022. He was working the night shift as a janitor on campus.

READ MORE: UBCO homicide victim new resident to Canada

The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead shortly after, and Ognibene-Hebbourn was detained under the mental health act at Kelowna General Hospital.

On April 5, Ognibene-Hebbourn was arrested and charged with second degree murder in the death of Kaur.

Ognibene-Hebbourn underwent a psychiatric evaluation earlier this year and the results have not been made public.

He is currently being held in custody.

READ MORE: Man charged in death of UBCO security guard undergoes psychiatric evaluation

READ MORE: Vigil held at UBCO for homicide victim

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelownamental healthmurder

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘It was transformative’: Nelson residents reflect on attending COP27
Next story
Nunavut reaches $10-a-day average for child care, years ahead of Canada-wide goal

Just Posted

The Vernon Newcomers Club is finally resuming meetings on Dec. 6. (Gary Youde)
Newcomers back in action in Vernon

The Behind the Mask mural project was shot down by Vernon council following some public opposition. (Katie Green image)
Mask murals a missed opportunity in Vernon

NONA is also hosting a bake sale Dec. 10 at the Real Canadian Superstore from 10-2, thanks to the store for donating the supplies. (NONA photo)
Businesses light up with support for North Okanagan children

Sixty-one demolition permit applications have been received by the Regional District of Central Okanagan in the wake of the White Rock Lake wildfire, and 42 have already been completed as of early November 2022.(RDCO photo)
Recovery efforts progressing in wake of Okanagan’s White Rock Lake wildfire