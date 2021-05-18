Presumed drowned Okanagan Lake diver identified as Kamloops firefighter

Kamloops Fire Rescue’s Captain Brian Lannon has been identified as the diver who is presumed to have drowned in Okanagan Lake over the weekend. (Contributed/Kamloops Fire Rescue)

The diver who is presumed to have drowned in Okanagan Lake over the weekend has been identified as a Kamloops firefighter.

Kamloops Fire Rescue posted a Tweet on Tuesday afternoon (May 18) mourning the death of Captain Brian Lannon.

KFR, together with family and friends, is mourning the loss of our brother, Captain Brian Lannon.

On Saturday, May 15th, Brian was in Kelowna on his off-duty time, recreationally SCUBA diving with friends near the W.R. Bennett bridge… 1/4 pic.twitter.com/BnwtFhKMTp — Kamloops Fire Rescue (@KamFire) May 18, 2021

”During their second dive of the day, Brian became separated from his diving partner and the dive team lost contact with him. When it became apparent that he had not resurfaced, his dive team began searching and called for emergency response,” wrote the Kamloops Fire Department.

What started as a search for Lannon has now become an effort to recover his body from the lake, with the RCMP announcing on Monday he is presumed to have drowned.

Crews remain on the lake, scouring the area near the William R. Bennett Bridge for the fourth day in a row attempting to find Lannon’s body.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.

”Brian was a Captain with Kamloops Fire Rescue where he served as a dedicated Firefighter with his KFR colleagues since 1994,” wrote the fire department. “He was a much-loved husband, son, brother, uncle and a cherished friend to many. Captain Lannon was known for his dedication and professionalism, both as a firefighter and as an officer. Rest easy, Brian.”

