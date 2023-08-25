Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with the media, city officials, and firefighters at Fire Hall 33 in West Kelowna on Friday morning (Aug. 25) about the Grouse Complex wildfires. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

‘Pulling together in terrifying times’: Trudeau visits wildfire impacted Okanagan

Trudeau will meet with local city officials and firefighters

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the Central Okanagan.

The Prime Minister is visiting Fire Hall 33 in West Kelowna to meet with local firefighters, city officials and the media to discuss the Grouse Complex blaze that has affected three separate communities in the last week.

“This has been an extraordinarily difficult summer for so many Canadians from coast to coast to coast as communities have been hit with wildfires, extreme weather events on top of all the other economic events people are facing,” said Trudeau. “The one thing we’ve been able to see everywhere across the country is communities stepping up to be there for each other.”

“It is an extraordinary credit to all Canadians how people have pulled together in the most difficult and terrifying times,” said Trudeau. “I’m here in Kelowna today to be able to thank so many of the firefighters who have been on the front lines here over the past while.”

“We are going to continue to be there as a federal government in supporting, whether it’s with Canadian Armed Forces, whether it’s provincial resources,” continued Trudeau.

He may also visit the area affected by the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

More to come.

READ MORE: Flights resuming at Kelowna International Airport

