Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Australia, Fiji

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be making the tour around the time of the Invictus Games in Sydney

Kensington Palace says Prince Harry, and his wife, the former actress Meghan Markle, will be touring Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand this fall.

The royal couple, now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be making the tour around the time of the Invictus Games in Sydney, which is set for Oct. 20-27.

RELATED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

Harry, a British military veteran who served in Afghanistan, created the Paralympic-style games as a way to inspire wounded soldiers toward recovery. About 550 competitors from 17 countries competed in 12 sports during the event in Canada last year.

RELATED: Invictus Games to be in Netherlands in 2020

The couple joined the pageantry Saturday of the annual Trooping the Color ceremony in London for the first time since their wedding three weeks ago. The event celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump confused by Trudeau’s ‘pushed around’ comment
Next story
Hockey stick honouring Humboldt Broncos stolen from B.C. porch

Just Posted

Vernon’s Rock for Care raises $5,000

Eighth annual event at Vernon’s Longhorn Pub benefits VJH Foundation

City to contemplate cosmetic pesticide reduction

Vernon council directs administration to determine feasibility of a reduction program or ban

North Okanagan gas shortage hits Vernon

Salmon Arm stations running out but most of Vernon still pumping

Being in control of death a ‘civil right’

Medical Assistance in Dying program offers end to suffering for North Okanagan woman

Paddleboarder completes Okanagan Lake crossing fundraiser

Vernon’s Aaron Nasipayko takes 17 hours over two days and raises more than $1,500

Americans #ThankCanada as tariff spat continues

Social media users are thanking Canadian neighbours for arts, kindness, food

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Australia, Fiji

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be making the tour around the time of the Invictus Games in Sydney

Trump confused by Trudeau’s ‘pushed around’ comment

President Donald Trump says he and Trudeau just ‘shook hands’

Gunman kills self, 4 child hostages after Florida standoff

The 35-year-old gun man is also reported to have shot a police officer

Migrants transferred to Italian ships for trip to Spain

Italy and Malta have refused the migrants entry to dock at ports since Saturday

North Korea commits to ‘complete denuclearization’

After summit, Trump announces halt to US-SKorea ‘war games’

One lane of the Coquihalla has been closed due to a collision

Traffic is slowed southbound on the Coquihalla

Rock for Care raises $5,040

Longhorn Pub event supports Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Tigers topple shortstaffed Venom 14-1

Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League showdown

Most Read