Balloons are fixed to a railing as Police officers stand outside King Edward VII's hospital in London, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Buckingham Palace says 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. The palace says the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on the evening of Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Prince Philip has infection, will stay in hospital

Philip’s youngest son, Prince Edward, told Sky News that his father was ‘a lot better’

Prince Philip is “comfortable” in a London hospital where he is being treated for an infection, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

The palace said Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is “comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.”

He was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital a week ago after feeling ill. Royal officials called it a precautionary measure.

Philip’s youngest son, Prince Edward, told Sky News that his father was “a lot better.”

Edward said “he’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing, so we keep our fingers crossed.”

Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017, rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

Philip married Elizabeth in 1947 at Westminster Abbey in London, five years before she became queen, and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

—The Associated Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City loses last push to terminate Vernon fire captain after sex scandal

Just Posted

Medical masks and social distancing are new additions to this year’s farmer’s market in Vernon amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon lobbies to bring artisans back to farmers’ markets

Local market losing money, members and customers due to provincial health regulations

Twelve new curbside pickup parking spots are now in effect along 30th Avenue in downtown Vernon. (Downtown Vernon Association photo)
Downtown Vernon curbside pickup stalls extended

Popular 10-minute stalls to help businesses during COVID

A city staff report says 52 vandalism incidents in 2020 has cost the City of Vernon an additional $42,000 in cleanup costs of the downtown transit terminal bathrooms. (City of Vernon)
UPDATE: Vernon washrooms hours cut following $42K in vandalism

After 52 incidents of vandalism and 85 bylaw visits, council agrees to close two of three overnight

A fire at a homeless camp in Polson Park was extinguished by Vernon firefighters early Monday Feb. 8. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Need for all housing identified by Vernon Mayor

‘As Mayor of Vernon, the last thing I want to see is a moratorium on supportive housing projects’

Small loads of residential yard waste will remain free at all CSRD landfills and transfer stations, but a tipping fee applied to bulk loads of yard and garden waste disposed of at Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) landfills comes into effect March 1. (Pixabay photo)
Tipping fee charge for bulk yard waste coming to North Okanagan-Shuswap district

Small vehicles still free, but larger vehicles disposing waste at CSRD landfills facing tipping fee

Caitlin Potts
WATCH: Caitlin Potts’ mother continues searching for answers five years on

Caitlin Potts was last heard from on Feb. 22, 2016

Jolene and Hermione are two of the horses that were rescued from Princeton last year and they have found a forever home. Photo submitted
Horses rescued from Princeton farm find happiness

SPCA seized 97 animals in September 2020

Alexandra Luxmoore sets a speedy pace in the five km skate ski in the Finnish world championships early this month. (Submitted)
Revelstoke athletes return home from Finnish Nordic skiing world championships

The competition was held between Feb. 8 and 14

Salmon Arm’s Marine Park marina, used for moorage, boat rentals and by young anglers in the annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby, is to be replaced this spring. (File photo)
Council waives review of demolition permit for Salmon Arm wharf marina

City wharf’s heritage register status triggers process, interest from province

A Mini Cooper towing a travel trailer and a Toyota pickup were tow of the vehicles involved in a Feb. 22 collision on Highway 1 near Lybarger Road. (Sicamous RCMP image)
Roads icy before Highway 1 collision east of Sicamous

Feb. 22 crash involving three vehicles disrupted traffic for about an hour

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Facebook said on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, it lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Unfriended no more: Facebook to lift Australia news ban

Social media giant strikes deal to pay for journalism in battle with global repercussions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
Biden/Trudeau summit to avoid some Canadian priorities?

U.S. summit ‘road map’ focuses on mutual interests, steers clear of Canadian potholes

A Kelowna Pride Festival 2019 participant holds up a flag. (Kelowna Pride Society)
Pride Society ‘disappointed’ with lack of consultation by RCMP on Safe Place Program

Kelowna Pride Society said there was a lack of community consultation regarding the initiative

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna council advocates for increased provincial social assistance payments

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge tabled the motion, says many people on those payments live below the poverty line

Most Read