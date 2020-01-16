The robber was wearing a balaclava, and dressed in dark clothing. Photo: Wikipedia

Princeton gas station attendant robbed at gun point

A man wielding a hand gun robbed the Princeton Husky on Highway 3 Saturday night.

According to RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes the crime occurred at about 8:30 p.m. The thief made off with cash and cigarettes.

“The male entered the store with his face covered with a black balaclava and presented a handgun. He asked for all the cash in the till and cartons of cigarettes,” said Hughes.

“He fled on foot across the highway to an awaiting vehicle.”

Hughes said the door to the store attached to the gas station was locked, however the suspect was admitted by the male attendant.

While there is little to identify the culprit – only his eyes were visible beneath the mask – Hughes said there is security video which may help in the investigation.

The suspect fled in a light colored SUV.

It is unusual for a handgun to be used in a robbery, said Hughes, adding the attendant did the right thing by complying with the robber’s demands.

“It’s cigarettes and money and it’s not worth risking your life.”

Being robbed at gunpoint is a terrible experience, said Hughes.

“You can recover from a cash loss or a cigarette loss, but the emotional damage that is done to a human being is terrible.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FortisBC warns of energy hikes as temperatures plunge in Okanagan
Next story
First 3D metal printer in rural Canada arrives in Trail

Just Posted

Comedian James Mullinger to bring tour to Okanagan in April

Tour dates include Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

Vernon’s beloved pudgy pit bull moved to Cranbrook

Penny was transferred from the Vernon BC SPCA branch to the East Kootenay shelter

AIM Roads responds to abuse of staff, public frustrations in Okanagan-Shuswap

Residents asked to be patient and respectful of workers

Province invests in Armstrong child care

Twenty new spots available at Armstrong Montessori Academy

Vernon Vipers fall to division-leading Vees in overtime

Reilly Herbst made 44 saves as Vees defeated Vipers 2-1 in OT

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

LETTER: Worst customer service award goes to…

To the Editor, Worst customer service award: And the Winner is….. BC… Continue reading

Vancouver Island child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

Boy suffers serious injuries, no charges laid in incident

Princeton gas station attendant robbed at gun point

A man wielding a hand gun robbed the Princeton Husky on Highway… Continue reading

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Blast of winter continues across B.C., bringing frigid weather and more snow

A number of weather warnings continued Thursday as winter storms continue in B.C.

Over 16,000 people nabbed by RCMP between border crossings in 2019

In 2019, 63,830 claims were filed, up from 55,040 in 2018

Iran must compensate crash victims’ families, Canada-led group agrees

‘We are judging Iran every day, demand by demand,’ says Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne

Province invests in North Okanagan child care

Twenty new spots available at Armstrong Montessori Academy

Most Read