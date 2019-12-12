RCMP take care when burying sex mannequins found this year in Manning Park

Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed

Princeton RCMP recently learned how complicated it can be to dispose of a body.

Officers at the detachment were tasked with disposing of three sex mannequins, discovered earlier this year in a wooded area near Manning Park.

READ MORE: False report of dead body leads police to sex dolls at Manning Park

According to Sergeant Rob Hughes, landfill staff were consulted about the best way to dump the dolls, without creating a situation where someone might panic.

Because the dolls were made of silicone, which does not decompose, if they surfaced at anytime in the landfill “anyone seeing them would think it was a body.”

One mostly complete mannequin – the legs were chopped off at the knees – was quite human-like, said Hughes.

“It was very realistic,” he explained, noting the doll had a steel skeleton and a face.

It was those very features that led to RCMP discovering the dolls, after someone called RCMP on July 10 to report a dead body in a bush near Highway 3.

The doll was covered by a blue tarp, and the responding officer was prepared to find human remains when he approached the scene.

The Spotlight quoted Cpl. Chad Parsons as saying the file was an unusual one.

“This is the very first found sex mannequin that I have seen,” said Parsons.

A search of the area revealed two more partial mannequins.

They were stored at the Princeton detachment for 90 days in case anyone wanted to claim the property.

“The RCMP are not surprised nobody claimed them due to their private nature,” said Hughes.

He added the most life-like mannequin likely cost several thousand dollars.

