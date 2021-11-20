Princeton volunteers determined to knock on every single door to ensure wellness

Jeff Zmurchyk and Jayme Hnatiuk, both employees of Copper Mountain Mine, conduct a wellness check at a Princeton residence, Saturday Nov. 20. Photo Andrea DeMeer

A group of volunteers is walking the streets of Princeton today, Saturday, Nov. 20, determined to knock on every single door to make sure residents are safe, following the devastating flood earlier this week.

There are 290 properties under evacuation order, and another 1,300 properties on alert, in a town with a population of 2,800.

“We need to make sure people are safe, and to let them know there are supports for them,” said Mayor Spencer Coyne, about the municipally-organized effort.

Residents are being asked if they need water, food, or a heat source, and then are connected with the appropriate agency to secure their basic necessities.

The Princeton Baptist Church, which has operated the town’s food bank for several years, “is taking the lead on food, water and clothing,” Coyne added.

While the entire town cannot be covered in one day, volunteers will again be making rounds Sunday.

