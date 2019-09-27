Jesse William Shawcross will be appearing in Penticton court on Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. in relation to a dozen charges he is facing, including theft of a motor vehicle, driving while prohibited and willfully resisting a peace officer. (File Photo)

Prolific car theft suspect to appear in Penticton court

Jesse William Shawcross faces over a dozen of charges related to incidents taking place on Sept. 24

A prolific offender is set to appear in Penticton court house next week, facing multiple charges including theft of a motor vehicle and driving while prohibited.

Jesse William Shawcross will appear in court on Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. in relation to more than a dozen charges alleged to have taken place on Sept. 24. Shawcross is facing: one count of possession of property obtained by crime, three counts of driving while prohibited, three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, one count of flight from police, one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance, one count of willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer, three counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

READ MORE: Vehicle taken by gunpoint in Penticton carjacking recovered

Court documents show that Shawcross allegedly stole two vehicles in Okanagan Falls and one vehicle in Oliver. All other charges are alleged to have taken place in Penticton.

Shawcross’s criminal record dates back to 2003 where he was found guilty in a Kelowna court for theft of $5,000 or under. Since then, he’s appeared in court rooms across the Okanagan facing charges spanning from assault to possession of a controlled substance to break and enter of a dwelling.

READ MORE: Driver held at gunpoint, car-jacked on East Side Road

It is unclear at this time if Shawcross is related to the recent car-jacking that took place on Sept. 19 on East Side Road, where the driver of a 2017 Toyota RAV4 was held at gunpoint.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested in Penticton armed car jacking

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
