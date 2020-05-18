Properties in Grand Forks issued evacuation alerts

Rising river water may cause road access to be cut off, RDKB says

Seven properties along Manly Meadows Road in rural Grand Forks were issued evacuation alerts mid-day May 18 by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) emergency operations centre.

“Due to the potential for loss of road access from rising Kettle River water levels,” an RDKB release reads, “[residents north of the rail grade] are requested to be prepared to leave the area with very short notice.”

The RDKB said the alert impacts approximately 18 people.

Rainfall on May 17 and more rain forecast for the week of May 18 could cause flooding of low-lying areas and some properties could lose road access, the RDKB said, noting that water levels are not expected to exceed those experienced in 2017.

RELATED: Sandbags and sand available for Boundary residents and rivers rise

flooding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Kelowna couple returns home after working the front lines of pandemic hotbed in Italy
Next story
Retired defence chief defends Snowbirds’ ‘fantastic’ Tutor jets

Just Posted

Vernon kitchen incidents fire up safety reminder

Vernon crews attended two separate incidents within in a matter of hours over weekend

Vernon parents surveyed on plans to send kids back to school

Restart plan includes June 1 back to school, part time, possibly full for essential workers

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

WATCH: Vernon fountain vandalized with dish soap

Long-standing prank bubbles over at Polson Park fountain

BC Securities Commission issues temporary trading ban to former Shuswap motorcycle rally promoter

Ray Sasseville given 15-day trading suspension along with four companies

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Mitchell’s Musings: On the slow boat to a faster way of doing things

Columnist Glenn Mitchell examines the ‘improvements’ tech has made in our everyday lives

Kelowna first responders rescue baby ducks from storm drain

Kelowna Fire Engine 1, Kelowna RCMP and City of Kelowna utility crews assisted with the rescue

Facebook hit with $9M penalty for making ‘false, misleading’ privacy claims: watchdog

Investigation focused on Facebook and its Messenger program

Properties in Grand Forks issued evacuation alerts

Rising river water may cause road access to be cut off, RDKB says

PHOTOS: Tribute to CF Snowbirds on Victoria Day in downtown Kelowna

Photos of the flyover in tribute to the CF Snowbirds crash and park-goers in downtown Kelowna

B.C. sees 2 deaths, 16 new COVID-19 cases over May long weekend on eve of phase two

Many retail stores have opened up, as have provincial parks

B.C. restaurants can host dine-in guests Tuesday, but what will that look like?

As B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan enters Phase Two on Tuesday, restaurants have some challenges ahead

Morning Start: Can dogs get cavities?

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Most Read