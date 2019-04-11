Prosthetic leg found in Vernon. (Photo submitted)

Prosthetic leg found in downtown Vernon

Employees of Creative Mobility Products in Vernon found the leg on the store’s steps early Thursday morning.

A prosthetic leg was found Thursday morning by employees of a Vernon medical supply store.

Katie Hunt, employee of Creative Mobility Products, said the store is hoping to find the owner.

“We got to work this morning just before 8:30 a.m. and it was left just outside our front door,” she said. “We are a medical supply store so I am assuming the people who left it here had good intentions to have it returned to an owner.”

In the hopes to find the owner, Hunt also posted to the popular local Facebook group Vernon Area & Community Forum.

“FOUND – If you’re missing a leg, a prosthetic was left at our front door this morning at Creative Mobility…Let me know which leg and any other details to claim it,” she wrote.

Hunt said that the owner is welcome to come by the store to retreive it.

“I hope we find the owner. These are not cheap and it also has the gel insert which is also very pricey.”

Creative Mobility Products is located at 3-3100 35 St, in the Discovery Plaza behind the downtown Safeway in Vernon. You can reach staff to inquire by calling (250) 542-0677. The store closes at 4:30 p.m.

Related: Two-legged B.C. dog needs prosthetic leg

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Okanagan College carpentry program helping fill industry demand
Next story
Overnight explosion at Surrey pub being treated as suspicious

Just Posted

Vernon Enterprize Challenge finalists named

Seven finalists announced in annual Community Futures North Okanagan contest

Two Okanagan dailies axe Monday editions

Kelowna Daily Courier and Penticton Herald to cut their Monday edition

Prosthetic leg found in downtown Vernon

Employees of Creative Mobility Products in Vernon found the leg on the store’s steps early Thursday morning.

Firefighters perplexed by mysterious smoking plane flying over the Shuswap

Firefighters, airports unable to say where aircraft might have landed

Volunteer week celebrated in Vernon

Abbeyfield House recognizes close to 50 years of combined service

‘We are so happy we found you’: B.C. son meets father thanks to online DNA test

Father and son unite for the first time on April 4

Bridges delivered to Peachland by helicopter

Hardy Falls Regional Park received 2 new bridges April 11

B.C. dental profession needs better self-regulation, expert says

Secretive board concerned about dentists, not their patients

Time to renew memorial donations in West Kelowna

Those that are nearing 10 years are asked to be renewed or cancelled

Public engaged in North Okanagan growth strategy

Regional district staff to host three open houses to discuss growth of region

B.C. couple one of many left in limbo after adoption agency shutters

There are only two private adoption agencies left in British Columbia

UBC Okanagan professor examines flood risk

Snowpack currently sitting in the Okanagan Valley is 80% of normal

Okanagan micro-garden proposed to provide wineries with fresh vegetables

A variance will be coming forward to Lake Country council on Tuesday

Most of B.C.’s overdose victims face financial hardship before death: report

Statistics Canada data looks at tax information, social assistance income in last years of life

Most Read