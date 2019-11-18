Heather Friesen leaving fliers calling out the mayor for his comments on sexual assault on cars in the city hall parking lot on Nov. 14. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Protest planned against Kelowna RCMP’s high unfounded sexual assault numbers

Kelowna RCMP deemed almost 40 per cent of sexual assault reports as “unfounded” in 2018

A group of sexual assault survivors and their allies will be taking to the streets next weekend to protest the Kelowna RCMP over high numbers of unfounded sexual assault reports over the past two years.

The protest against “RCMP Rape Culture” is set for Nov. 23 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. across the street from the RCMP detachment on Richter Street.

As first reported in the Kelowna Capital News on Oct. 25, Statistics Canada data shows the Kelowna RCMP deemed almost 40 per cent of sexual assault reports as “unfounded” in 2018. That number is more than double the 15 per cent average across the province and dwarfs the under five per cent averages in Vancouver and Victoria.

Last week, after coming under heavy fire from one survivor, Mayor Colin Basran issued an apology for comments he had previously made expressing his confidence in the RCMP.

