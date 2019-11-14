Dancers entering the hall at the Delta Grand Hotel during the grand entry procession of the International Indigenous Tourism Conference on Nov. 13. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Province commits to supporting Indigenous tourism growth in B.C.

The Indigenous Tourism Accord signed during conference in Kelowna

A new partnership between the provincial government and Indigenous Tourism BC will help create opportunities for people and tourism businesses in the province.

The partnership was created during a tourism conference in Kelowna where Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare and Indigenous Tourism BC chair Brenda Baptiste signed the Indigenous Tourism Accord.

The accord highlights a commitment to work together in areas such as skills development, Indigenous cultures, protocols and languages revitalization as well as have more collaboration between Indigenous and non-Indigenous tourism operators.

“Indigenous tourism supports good jobs and economic development in communities across the province and provides opportunities for locals and visitors to learn about Indigenous culture and history,” said Beare.

To help grow the tourism sector the B.C. government announced $440,000 to conduct labour market research and develop an Indigenous tourism labour market strategy to address skills training for tourism operators and businesses.

Indigenous Tourism BC will lead this work through the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training’s Sector Labour Market Partnership Program.

“Strategic and respectful Indigenous tourism development not only provides economic benefits through employment and entrepreneurship but also grants visitors unique opportunities to learn about local history and culture,” explained Baptiste. “The Indigenous Tourism Accord marks an important step towards facilitating competitiveness of our province’s Indigenous businesses, thereby contributing to a more vibrant and well-represented tourism industry.”

According to the province, Indigenous tourism contributes $705 million a year to B.C.’s economy, employing 7,400 people in more than 400 businesses.

READ MORE: Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association cited for responsible tourism again

READ MORE: World’s largest Indigenous tourism conference hits Kelowna

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Drug offences up 81% in Vernon
Next story
UBC Okanagan, RCMP collab for study on reporting child abuse

Just Posted

Vernon mom cherishes life-saving alert dog

Carrie Lemay, single mom and a diabetic, welcomed Freckles, an alert guide dog, into her life

Dream funds serve up dream kitchen for Vernon organization

CMHA upgrades space thanks to Kalamalka Dream Auction donation

Vernon artisans guild celebrates 40 years with sale

Okanagan Artisans Guild to host mega art sale showcasing local artists

Windsor Dukes dominate Vernon Panthers

North Van school scores 47-8 B.C. High School Junior Varsity Football quarterfinal win at GVAP

Vernon Vipers record shootout win in Prince George

First time in nine games, counting regular-season and playoffs, Vipers defeat Spruce Kings

Gym enthusiasts invited to get in gear for kids

Spin4Kids Saturday at GoodLife Fitness

UBC Okanagan, RCMP collab for study on reporting child abuse

A fundraising gala will present a UBCO psych student’s reseach on how and when abuse is reported

Shuswap resident seeks return of stolen jewelry box containing father’s cremated remains

Sicamous RCMP report handmade box was taken from a storage locker

Province commits to supporting Indigenous tourism growth in B.C.

The Indigenous Tourism Accord signed during conference in Kelowna

‘It’s been 12 years’: Father of murdered B.C. real estate agent pleads for mayor’s help

Lindsay Buziak was stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008 in Saanich. Her case is unsolved.

Penticton’s OSNS benefits from $10,000 RBC grant

The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre will use the money for tech upgrades

Radon levels in new Salmon Arm home a concern

Real-time monitoring shows radon concentration just within federally accepted guideline

B.C. First Nation Chief Ed John faces historic sex charges

John served as minister for children and families under then-premier Ujjah Dosanjh

Yelling at your dog might hurt its long-term mental health: study

Researchers find dogs trained using negative reinforcement are more ‘pessimistic’

Most Read