Province declares COVID-19 case at Kelowna retirement home

An outbreak was declared at Orchard Manor at Hawthorn Park

B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a Kelowna retirement home has a COVID-19 case.

The outbreak comes from Hawthorn Park and Orchard Manor Community of Care, located in the Mission area.

According to Interior Health, a staff member at the long-term care home was diagnosed with COVID-19. The individual is now in self-isolation at home.

Interior Health confirmed there are no residents affected currently.

Hawthorn Park is an independent and assisted living facility, and Orchard Manor is a long-term care residence. The two sites are connected by a common building. Together, the two facilities offer 161 beds.

Interior Health and the operator, Verve Senior Living, are now working together to protect the residents.

According to the health authority, an IH team that includes infection control and environmental health experts are now working with the facility to assess and recommend the required response.

Currently, staff and residents’ movement within the sites have been restricted, cleaning and infection control measures have increased, and residents and staff are being screened for symptoms daily.

During her daily briefing, Dr. Henry also announced there are 29 new positive cases, which includes two employees at a poultry plant in Coquitlam.

READ: B.C. has 29 new COVID-19 cases, second poultry plant affected

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

