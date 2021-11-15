The B.C. government recently announced that it is providing more than $450,000 to Okanagan College's Kelowna campus to deliver two intakes of its hospitality professional program. (Photo: Pexels)

Province funds hospitality training program in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Recruitment will be focused on immigrants

More than 30 British Columbians will get the skills they need to prepare them for jobs in the hospitality industry in the Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

The B.C. government recently announced that it is providing more than $450,000 to Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus to deliver two intakes of its hospitality professional program. Participants will receive 17 weeks of occupational and employability skills training, 10 weeks of on-the-job work experience with local employers and three weeks of follow-up support to assist in their job search.

The funding is part of the province’s new Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP) project that aims to support an inclusive economic recovery. Participant recruitment will be focused on immigrants, and the program will invest in training and work experience for employment in available jobs.

The hospitality professional program project is recruiting eligible applicants living in and around Salmon Arm, Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton and Revelstoke. Full-time online and classroom learning for the first intake will start on Monday, Nov. 22, and the project will run until June 17, 2022.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the program or about the CEP can contact their local WorkBC centre.

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
