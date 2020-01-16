Province invests in North Okanagan child care

The province’s Jan. 16, 2020, investment into Childcare BC’s New Spaces Fund will create 20 new spots for students ages 3-Kindergarten at the Armstrong Montessori Academy. (Armstrong Montessori Academy Facebook)

Twenty new child care spaces will make finding child care easier and more affordable in Armstrong.

The province’s investment into Childcare BC’s New Spaces Fund will create 20 spots for children aged three to Kindergarten at the Armstrong Montessori Academy.

“We know it’s a challenge for towns like Armstrong to create a family-friendly community that attracts new residents and businesses,” Children and Family Development Minister Katrine Conroy said.

“This new child care centre will not only give parents more choice, but our investments also contribute to a vibrant, family-friendly local economy,” Conroy said.

The Armstrong Montessori Academy staff is trained to work with children who require extra support, while offering a variety of programs, including walking field trips within the community. Early childhood education students are also hosted at the child care centre to undertake the practicum portion of their studies.

“Our goal is to create a centre that provides a multicultural, social stimulating and community-minded environment that puts children on the path to self-development and success,” the academy’s owner Valerie Brousseau said.

Since its launch in February 2018, the province’s Childcare BC plan has helped Armstrong residents save more than $450,000 through its Affordable Child Care Benefit and Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative and 30 affordable and licensed child care spaces have been opened to residents.

“This provincial funding means we can renovate our space to help more children grow, learn and thrive in an environment that nurtures all aspects of their development,” Brousseau said. “Thank you for making affordable and accessible child care a priority.”

