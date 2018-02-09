(Courtesy of Netflix)

Provincial Woodstove Exchange Program Expands

The provincial wood stove exchange program in Coldstream will be expanding to include Lumby

  • Feb. 9, 2018 3:30 p.m.
  • News

Are you looking to upgrade your old smokey wood burning stove/insert/furnace to a new certified wood burning appliance?

A $250 rebate is available if you upgrade your old smokey wood burning stove/insert/furnace to a new certified wood burning appliance, and a $400 rebate is available if you exchange your old uncertified wood burning appliance for a new cleaner burning appliance such as a gas or propane stove, an electric heat pump or a pellet stove.

Participating retailers are offering additional discounts of $150. Furthermore, residents of Coldstream are eligible for additional rebates of either $250 or $400 for a potential savings of up to $950. Old smokey stoves/inserts must be destroyed and recycled to be eligible for the rebates.

Rebates are limited and are available on a first come first served basis. The project is funded by the BC Government in partnership with the BC Lung Association

For a list of participating retailers and information about the program go to: lavingtonlifesociety.wordpress.com or email cswoodstove@shaw.ca

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
