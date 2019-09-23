Psych assessment ordered for former West Kelowna teacher charged with child luring

Former West Kelowna teacher to undergo pre-sentence hearing next month

Bradley Furman, a former Mount Boucherie teacher who pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation and child luring charges in the spring of 2018, is set to undergo a two-day sentencing hearing later next month.

READ MORE: Former West Kelowna teacher arrested again

Furman returned to jail earlier this summer after he breached 11 conditions leading up to his hearing, which included personal attempts at destroying trial evidence.

Furman will remain in custody until his next court date on Oct. 21 while a pre-sentencing psychological assessment is conducted and made available at the hearing.

The Crown originally wanted the pre-sentence report to assess Furman’s likelihood to reoffend.

The 30-year-old is also instructed not to contact the individuals involved in the incident at this time, who can’t be named because of a publication ban.

Connor Trembley
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
‘This is savage’: Strip club owner suspects arson in Williams Lake fire

Just Posted

Coldstream municipal workers vote in favour of strike

96 per cent of CUPE members voted ‘yes’ to strike action

Woman arrested after allegedly attacking Vernon business owner

Things escalated after the woman was asked to leave her bag at the door

Justice rules police did not coerce statement from Sagmoen

Defence had been seeking to have Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

Photos: Armstrong Shamrocks, Team Slovakia unite through lacrosse

Final score irrelevant - Armstrong won handily - as sports and sportsmanship take front seat

Communities scare up food bank donations

Vote for your favourite scarecrow in Armstrong-Spallumcheen with food ballot

VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Billy Porter makes history as first openly gay black man to win best drama-series acting Emmy

Psych assessment ordered for former West Kelowna teacher charged with child luring

Former West Kelowna teacher to undergo pre-sentence hearing next month

‘This is savage’: Strip club owner suspects arson in Williams Lake fire

Investigators on scene to determine cause of fire that destroyed at least two businesses

B.C. VIEWS: School officials join fact-free ‘climate strike’

Students, public get distorted picture of greenhouse gases

EDITORIAL: No the prime minister is not a racist, move on

Let’s be very clear about this. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not… Continue reading

Firefighters may be needed for paramedic apartment access, experts say

Better coordination recommended in urban B.C. 9-1-1 calls

GRAPHIC: Tortured cat found with string around its neck in Kelowna alleyway

City crews have been contacted and are on the way to pick up the dead feline.

B.C. police chief to speak to Liberal candidate after second ad appears featuring photo of officer

Jati Sidhu had said an ad with the same photo posted last Friday was ‘not appropriate’

Summerland Steam earn two wins, two losses

Junior B hockey team will next face Osoyoos Coyotes

Most Read