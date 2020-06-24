Public input sought on new park in Vernon city centre

A survey will allow the public to have their say on design and features of the park until July 20

The City of Vernon is seeking public input as it begins the planning process for a new park in the city centre.

Current plans are for the new park to be located beside the Vernon Visitor Information Centre and the Polson Greenway — what used to be the site of the Civic Arena.

The site connects pedestrians and cyclists to uptown and downtown locations including Polson Park, Kin RaceTrack Park and other amenities within a 10-minute walk.

Surrounded by houses, apartments and businesses, the park will serve as a destination for the surrounding neighbourhood, the city said in a Wednesday, June 24, statement.

To draw input on the design and features of the park, the city has created a public survey at engagevernon.ca. The survey will be open until July 20.

Following completion and review of the survey, design concepts will be created based on the feedback and presented to council this fall. Council will be determining the final park design at that time.

Initial site preparation and construction of the new park is expected to begin as early as Fall 2020, following completion of roadwork on 30th Street.

