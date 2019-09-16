Public input wanted on important ‘business’: Regional District North Okanagan

Bathroom concepts for Okanagan Rail Trail to be discussed at open house tomorrow

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) wants to hear your input on some important “business.”

Tuesday afternoon, the RDNO is hosting an open house to gather the public’s opinion on concepts for the North Extension and Westkal Road washroom design on the Okanagan Rail Trail.

“Both of these projects are expected to be significant improvements to key sections on the north end of the Okanagan Rail Trail, so it’s important to us to hear from the community on their preferences,” RDNO communications officer Ashley Gregerson said.

The open house will be hosted at the Coldstream Women’s Institute Sept. 17 at 4:30-7:30 p.m. Members of the public can drop in anytime to review design concepts, chat with staff and provide feedback.

Staff will also be available to discuss recreation and culture, waste reduction initiatives, emergency management and water utilities.

Those unable to attend the one-time open house meeting can still have their say by filling out an online survey at rdno.ca/ORTworks.

The survey will remain open until the end of the month, closing on Sept. 30.

“The Regional District of North Okanagan looks forward to working together with the community during this and future public consultation processes.”

READ MORE: $24M invested in North Okanagan wastewater recovery project

READ MORE: Needle buyback program fails to gain support in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Greens’ leader Andrew Weaver thins workload after illness, full recovery expected

Just Posted

$24M invested in North Okanagan wastewater recovery project

Four years of hard work paid off after government invests big money into water project

No decision yet on Sagmoen hearing

Publication ban in effect covering media’s fight against publication ban

Finished Kelowna Innovation Center partners up with Spaces

Kelowna’s Innovation Center concludes four years of construction

Vernon Winter Carnival digging up historic events

60th anniversary festival urging community groups to join in with their favourite event

Needle buyback program fails to gain support in Vernon

Existing Folks on Spokes program proving effective

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

B.C. ends ‘birth alerts’ in child welfare cases

‘Social service workers will no longer share information about expectant parents without consent’

U.S. student, killed in Bamfield bus crash, remembered as ‘kind, intelligent, talented’

John Geerdes, 18, was one of two UVic students killed in the crash on Friday night

Gruesome details of Kelowna mother and daughters’ murder heard in court

Forman didn’t want his daughters to ‘grow up in a world where daddy had killed mommy’

Facebook group forms committee against Thompson Nicola R.V. crackdown

Group discusses issues with regional R.V. bylaw at recent meeting

Free Tesla 3 offered with purchase of Surrey townhome

Century Group’s offer for Viridian development runs through Oct. 31

B.C. communities urged to improve access for disabled people

One in four B.C. residents has disability, most want to work

Sikh millworker lodges human rights complaint against Interfor, again

Mander Sohal, fired from Delta’s Acorn Mill, alleges discrimination based on religion and disability

Twenty day search for missing Labradoodle ends with tears of joy

After twenty days of worry, thousands of kilometers driven, hundreds of social… Continue reading

Most Read