Public input wanted on important ‘business’: Regional District North Okanagan

Bathroom concepts for Okanagan Rail Trail to be discussed at open house tomorrow

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) wants to hear your input on some important “business.”

Tuesday afternoon, the RDNO is hosting an open house to gather the public’s opinion on concepts for the North Extension and Westkal Road washroom design on the Okanagan Rail Trail.

“Both of these projects are expected to be significant improvements to key sections on the north end of the Okanagan Rail Trail, so it’s important to us to hear from the community on their preferences,” RDNO communications officer Ashley Gregerson said.

The open house will be hosted at the Coldstream Women’s Institute Sept. 17 at 4:30-7:30 p.m. Members of the public can drop in anytime to review design concepts, chat with staff and provide feedback.

Staff will also be available to discuss recreation and culture, waste reduction initiatives, emergency management and water utilities.

Those unable to attend the one-time open house meeting can still have their say by filling out an online survey at rdno.ca/ORTworks.

The survey will remain open until the end of the month, closing on Sept. 30.

“The Regional District of North Okanagan looks forward to working together with the community during this and future public consultation processes.”

