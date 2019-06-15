Public invited to the UV Disinfection Facility official opening

The RDNO is inviting the public and the media to join in celebrating the Official Opening of the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Facility on Tuesday, June 25.

Tours of the new UV Disinfection Facility and the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant will be offered from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“The completion of the UV Disinfection Facility marks a significant milestone for our community,” said Kevin Acton, Chair of the RDNO Board of Directors. “We hope our residents can make it out to celebrate in the opening of this cutting edge UV Disinfection Facility and see firsthand how their water makes the journey from raw water to treated, safe drinking water.”

Construction of the RDNO’s innovative UV Disinfection Facility, built adjacent to the DCWTP, was completed in early 2019, and is a key component of Greater Vernon Water’s Master Water Plan. The MWP provides a road map to meeting the water needs of our growing population as well as Provincial water treatment guidelines to protect health.

GVW now uses the unique combination of UV Disinfection and Dissolved Air Flotation at the DCWTP. A monitoring plan is being developed in partnership with Interior Health to ensure continuing compliance.

Through the Canada-British Columbia Clean Water and Wastewater Fund, the Federal and Provincial Governments awarded the RDNO $5.81 million to fund the installation of the UV Disinfection Facility. The total project cost was approximately $7 million, with the remaining portion, less than 20% of the project cost, being covered by the GVW Water Utility.

The minimum age for the tours is seven years old. Participants aged 7 – 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Wheelchair access is limited. Closed toe shoes only, no skirts/dresses, high heels or loose clothing.

For further information, please call 250-550-3700 or visit www.rdno.ca.

