Public input into Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park’s management planning process will be sought at a public information session Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Prestige Inn in Vernon. (Morning Star file photo)

Public meeting on Kal Lake Park tonight

BC Parks staff on hand for public input into park’s management planning process

  • Jan. 18, 2018 6:30 a.m.
  • News

A public information session for the Kalamalka Lake Park management planning process will take place in Vernon today.

The meeting runs from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Prestige Inn.

BC Parks staff will be on hand to answer questions and provide information on the management planning process, which is in the initial stages.

The new plan will replace the 2003 purpose statement and zoning plan (PSZP) for the park area which existed prior to 2001 (nearly 1,000 hectares). It will also replace the PSZP which was approved in 2006 for the former Kalamalka Lake Protected Area, established in 2001 and provided Class A park status in 2008.

The public information sessions seek public comment and feedback, and will help shape the overall vision and strategies to manage park values.

After the initial planning stage, a draft management plan will be prepared. It is anticipated that a final management plan will be completed and approved by the end of 2018.


