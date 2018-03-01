Public opts for major renovations to Lumby schools

The public has decided that they want major renovations for Charles Bloom Secondary.

Feedback accumulated by School District 22 stemming from a January community consultation, shows that major building renovations are the preferred option.

“The vast majority of responses have been in support of option two, which is a major renovation,” said district secretary-treasurer Sterling Olson. “I don’t think that should be a surprise.”

A total of 76 responses were submitted, with 43 in support of option two, which would also see upgrades to Cherryville Elementary and JW Inglis Elementary, which allows the facility to keep abundant program space with minimal community impact, though the building would remain underutilized at 61 per cent functional operating capacity, according to the report presented in January.

The board of education will take the information into consideration and deliberation later on in the year, as the board prepares its five-year capital plan.

Contingency balance sparks debate

The amended 2017/18 budget allows for the replenishment of the district’s contingency fund, which took a more than $600,000 hit in April following a WorkSafe BC fine.

By replenishing the funds to the $1 million target, from about $600,000, Johnson said the district is able to mitigate unforeseen costs.

However, Vernon Teachers’ Association president Lisa LaBoucane questioned the district’s ability to come up with the funds.

“How am I going to explain to staff, who we told there is no more money for EAs (educational assistants) that we were able to (refill) the contingency?” LaBoucane said.

Olson stressed that the district hasn’t reduced funding anywhere to facilitate topping up the contingency.

