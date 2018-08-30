Public weighs in on proposed Vernon development

Small new neighbourhood pitched for old McMechan Reservoir site on 39th Avenue

The City of Vernon got some valued feedback on what the public likes and dislikes about a proposed new residential development.

An open house Wednesday at the Vernon Recreation Complex for the McMechan Lands development proposal in the 900 block of 39th Avenue (old McMechan Reservoir) drew about 120 people.

“The majority of people were from the neighbourhood,” said city long-range planner Cleo Corbett. “We heard what they liked and we heard a number of concerns.”

The developer has proposed a 173 small-lot residential neighbourhood that features housing options, with 10 per cent of the proposed homes being attainable and affordable housing. There would be ground-oriented single-family homes, duplexes, row housing with fee-simple ownership instead of strata.

The development also includes a new park space, connected trails and the possibility of a small commercial enterprise, which could be a coffee shop, convenience store or a daycare facility.

Information was presented on the proposal for the second time. A previous open house in February drew about 50 people.

What people like about the plan, said Corbett, is the recognition of a general need for more housing.

“We are a growing city and this plan has different types of housing,” she said. “People liked that there were small houses and smaller lots.”

Corbett said positive feedback was received about the layout, the park space, and the proximity to an elementary school (Silver Star).

Of concern to the public were increased traffic in the neighbourhood and an increase in density.

“Increased traffic is a concern for us as well,” said Corbett, adding the developer had presented, as requested by the city, a proposed traffic impact report.

“Some people are also wanting to see a bigger park, and some are concerned that the capacity at Silver Star school may be reached,” added Corbett, adding that snow clearing was also a worry for some.

All the information presented and feedback received is available at the city’s engagevernon.ca website.

City council will be presented with a report from the open house and a public hearing on the proposal will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.

After the hearing, council will decide if the plan will go ahead, be defeated, be deferred or sent back to staff to make changes.



