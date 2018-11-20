Racists graffiti on Kamloops bathroom walls

RCMP in Kamloops are looking for the public’s assistance in tracking down a man allegedly responsible for writing racist graffiti on bathroom walls.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie, the police are looking for a suspect who has been committing ongoing mischief to the bathrooms of numerous Tim Hortons.

“The suspect has been writing on the bathroom walls with markers and has scratched messages into the paint, fixtures and walls. The messages are racist in nature,” stated Shelkie.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian

Approximately 5’10” to 6” in height

Thin build

If you can identify this suspect, please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

