Rain and cooler temperatures forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

Tuesday is expected to be rainy and 16 C

Monday might be the only day of the week to see sunshine as Environment Canada is forecasting a change in the weather pattern for the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Starting Tuesday, between 5 to 10 mm of rain is expected to fall across the region with some areas seeing up to 15 mm. Less rain is forecast for the South Okanagan.

Temperatures will dip below the seasonal normal of 20 C to the mid-teens for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain will taper off Wednesday afternoon at the same time a cold front is expected to move in which could bring snow to higher elevations up near 1500 metres.

Overnight temperatures are forecast to sit around 6 C, much cooler than what the region has been experiencing.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said this is the Okanagan and Shuswap’s introduction to fall weather.

“We can expect it will be on the cooler side for the next few weeks,” he said.

Sun is forecast again for Thursday, however, looking to the weekend rain is anticipated to return along with temperatures hovering around 16 C.

