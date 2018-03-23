A heavy rainstorm caused some flooding issues along Eastside Road. Kristi Patton/Western News

Rainstorm causes road flooding in South Okanagan

Flood assessments conducted in Okanagan Falls and Naramata

A heavy rainstorm overnight caused some flooding issues in Okanagan Falls and Naramata.

Brandie Maslowski, emergency operations manager for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, said they opened the emergency operations centre for a few hours last night as they were hearing reports of culverts overflowing and minor landslide and rock fall in Naramata and Okanagan Falls.

“One couple was removed from their home in Naramata, just for precaution. There was a little bit of flooding in the Naramata and Okanagan Falls areas and we will be putting out a news release later this morning on locations the public can pick up sandbags,” said Maslowski.

The Penticton, Summerland, Naramata, Kaleden and Okanagan Falls fire departments were dispatched to flood assessments, with the first call coming in at 6:38 p.m. on Thursday evening and continuing until around 5 a.m. on Friday morning.

A small section of Eastside Road, just north of the Penticton city limits, was flooded in one portion and a minor landslide incident in another had debris flow towards the road. Flood assessments were also conducted in the Toy Creek area. Maslowski said the Ministry of Transportation and their contractor Argo have been notified.

“Right now the rain is gone and we were so pleased to wake up and see the sky,” said Maslowski. “A precautionary message is that if it is raining to be careful where you are driving and to watch for debris on the road.”

Previous story
Missing Vancouver man may be in Vernon area
Next story
Fat joke on B.C. school’s sign not appropriate, woman says

Just Posted

Missing Vancouver man may be in Vernon area

Brent Galster, 62, last seen at a Vernon ATM in December

Pipeline project protest planned

Two dozen people to gather at MP Mel Arnold’s Vernon office Friday afternoon

CNIB promises to respond to criticism

Blind community advocates call for inclusion initiatives

Vernon police search van possibly connected to bear spray incident

Police searched a yellow cube van, Thursday afternoon, at Vernon Auto Towing

Work continues on Kal Lake Road starting Monday

Detours, full road closures and the works expected until mid-July

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Rainstorm causes road flooding in South Okanagan

Flood assessments conducted in Okanagan Falls and Naramata

Fat joke on B.C. school’s sign not appropriate, woman says

Surrey mother says weight issues are no laughing matter

McMaster out, Bolton in as Trump’s national security adviser

President Donald is replacing National security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton

Two killed, dozen hurt in French supermarket hostage-taking

French counterterrorism prosecutors are taking charge of the investigation into the shooting of a police officer in southern France

Canadian women move to No. 4 in FIFA world rankings

Canadian women match all-time high, move back to No. 4 in FIFA world rankings

Supreme Court rules former Stephen Harper aide guilty of influence peddling

A one-time senior aide to former prime minister Stephen Harper has been found guilty of influence peddling by Canada’s highest court.

Annual inflation rate rises to 2.2% for its fastest pace since fall 2014

Statistics Canada says the consumer price index in February was up 2.2 per cent compared with a year ago

Most Read