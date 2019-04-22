RauDZ Creative Concepts Ltd. opens fifth kitchen

The Okanagan Table will offer space for events and catering

Co-owners Rod Butters and Audrey Surrao of RauDZ sample a cocktail made with their new gin The Whole Truth, which is made from local ingredients, during the gin’s official launch April 11. - Carli Berry/Capital News

RauDZ Creative Concepts Ltd. is adding a fifth concept to their collection, The Okanagan Table.

The new space located at 1571 Pandosy Street will offer off-site catering preparation, be used as an additional kitchen as well as transforming into a customized event space.

RCC co-owners chef Rod Butters and Audrey Surrao also own RauDZ Regional Table, micro bar & bites, Sunny’s Modern Diner and Terrafina at Hester Creek by RauDZ.

Work has already started on transforming the building that will be designed by Tim Bullinger of Arca 3 Design Studio who designed RauDZ bar, micro bar & bites and Sunny’s Modern Diner.

The kitchen will become the commissary kitchen for the four RCC restaurants allowing the culinary teams increased space to facilitate whole animal butchery, stock making, in-house training as well as lots of space for pastry chef Jason Whitfield to develop his desserts and treats for the properties.

In addition, this space provides the setting for almost unlimited creative events. With seating for 30 or stand up reception space for 50, the space will host chef-led cooking classes, wine education seminars and tastings, and private events. Moveable telescopic tables will run down the center of the space providing what Butters describes as the ultimate chef’s table dining.

Jars of the RJB Blackberry Ketchup, copies of the best-selling cookbook, ‘The Okanagan Table: The Art of Everyday Home Cooking’ and some exclusive kitchen wares that the RCC culinary teams use and love will be available in a small retail area as well. Limited food items including the house made ‘Soul Stock’ will be ready for take-home use.

