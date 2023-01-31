RCMP are looking for help in locating Brett Moore. (RCMP) RCMP are looking for help in locating Brett Moore. (RCMP)

RCMP are looking for help in locating Brett Moore. (RCMP) RCMP are looking for help in locating Brett Moore. (RCMP)

RCMP ask public for help locating West Kelowna man missing since October

Brett Moore was last seen on Oct. 23, 2022

The West Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who’s been missing since October.

34-year old Brett Moore has been missing since Oct. 23, 2022. No one has heard from him and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Moore is Caucasian and stands at five feet-seven inches, 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at at 250-768-2880 with the file number 2022-66676.

READ MORE: NDP ‘tone-deaf’ to families with children that have developmental needs: Kelowna MLA

READ MORE: Friendly shinny between Big White, Lake Country firefighters raises money for burn fund

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West KelownaKelownamissing personRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. drug advocates cautiously optimistic about decriminalization
Next story
Osoyoos bike Santa arrested and behind bars

Just Posted

Left to right: Kyla Braun, event and marketing coordinator at Kal Tire; Dixie Ross, winner; Elaine Waugh, Better At Home coordinator; and Kevin McCarty, senior specialist in social responsibility at Kal Tire. Ross won a new set of tires in a contest after providing 33 rides to seniors during the contest period. (Submitted photo)
Vernon volunteer wins new tires for giving seniors a lift

Abby Lawlor and Mollie English (white shirts) present a $2,600 check to Sherman Dahl (The Emily Dahl Foundation) and Leanne Hammond (Community Foundation) on behalf of Beyond Sport Volleyball Academy. (Contributed)
VSS volleyball event raises $2,600 for the Emily Dahl Foundation

Armstrong Spallumcheen Haugen Community Healthcare Society president Sandra Borden (left) joins Dr. Kira McClellan in celebrating 14 years of operating the Haugen Medical Group office on Smith Drive Tuesday, Jan. 31. While smiles abounded at the celebration, the society is facing some financial concerns, and is looking for support from the communities of Armstrong and Spallumcheen. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Armstrong healthcare society celebrates 14 years while masking concerns

Henry and June movie poster (@romanavery6/Twitter)
Morning Start: The first NC-17 movie