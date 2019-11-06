RCMP detectives at rural B.C. community of Anglemont after two bodies found

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the deaths are considered suspicious

RCMP are investigating the discovery of two bodies in a home in British Columbia’s southern Interior.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the deaths are considered suspicious.

He says major crimes detectives are in the early stages of their work.

More resources are being sent to the Shuswap Lake community of Anglemont, about 100 kilometres east of Kamloops.

O’Donaghey says police were securing the scene late Tuesday night.

No other details have been released. (CHNL)

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 06, 2019

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Steeped in rape culture’: sexual assault survivor speaks out against Kelowna RCMP

Just Posted

Grinch steals Christmas early from Vernon pair

$800 worth of lights stolen from home with popular holiday display

Interior Health plans to check children’s immunization records

Parents may be contacted if records are missing information or if children have not been vaccinated

Vernon teacher slapped with suspension for test leak

A District No. 22 teacher used a secure exam for study prep

Heads-up message issued at same time Vernon teen hit by car

Coincidence that the City of Vernon, ICBC and RCMP get message out just minutes after incident

14-year-old cyclist struck by car in Vernon

Teen reportedly OK, but lucky

Will these big city boys face friction in small-town Vernon?

Comedy Bed and Breakfast plays at Performing Arts Centre

‘Steeped in rape culture’: sexual assault survivor speaks out against Kelowna RCMP

‘I can’t imagine being a fresh survivor and having to deal with them’

Schwartz lifts Blues to 2-1 OT triumph over Canucks

Rookie Quinn Hughes nets Vancouver’s only goal

Actor denied role in Vancouver Island play because she is black, Human Rights Tribunal hears

Applications to dismiss racial discimination complaints against Victoria Theatre and director denied

First Nation, environmental groups seek leave to appeal Trans Mountain ruling

Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Ecojustice, Raincoast Conservation Foundation, Living Oceans Society seeking leave to appeal

Poppies from the First World War tour country as symbol of hope, resilience

The flowers are now part of a touring exhibit called War Flowers

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

White GMC truck stolen from farm in Similkameen

Police are asking for public’s help in finding stolen truck

Ex-Summerland RCMP officer convicted of murder granted escorted absence

Keith Wiens granted escorted absences from prison by National Parole Board

Most Read