Summerland RCMP are investigating a report of a man hiking nude on the Full Frontal Trail of Mount Conkle. (File photo - Pixabay)

RCMP investigating man reportedly hiking nude on Summerland’s Full Frontal trail

Potential charges against the man could include indecent exposure.

A hiker in Summerland seems to have taken the name of a trail a little too literally.

Summerland RCMP are investigating a report of a man hiking nude on the Full Frontal Trail of Mount Conkle.

The man, reported to police on Sunday, Sept. 20, was seen hiking by a group of individuals.

Summerland RCMP Sgt. Dave Preston is requesting anyone with information, including photographs, comes forward.

“There were several people that were on the trail, and they were warned about this individual, and suggested to take a photograph of him, in the hopes to identify him,” he said.

“If anyone does have this information, or photographs, in hopes to identify the person, that’s what we’re looking for.”

