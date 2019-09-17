RCMP investigating thefts from Shuswap mail boxes

Residents in some Salmon Arm neighbourhoods are being asked to pick up their mail at the post office as their local mail boxes have been compromised.
Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West says police, in conjunction with Canada Post, are investigating recent thefts from mail boxes in Salmon Arm, Tappen and on Sunnybrae Road.
“At this time, we would encourage people to pick up their mail daily,” said West in a Tuesday, Sept. 17 news release. “If you notice any issues with mail boxes, please report them to Canada Post and the RCMP.”
West also asks that the public report any suspicious activity witnessed at mail boxes.
