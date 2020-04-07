RCMP on the hunt for ‘armed’ suspects in Lumby/Enderby

Residents alarmed over increased police presence Tuesday morning

Some North Okanagan residents are on edge due to an increased police presence Tuesday morning.

“Police are on the hunt for two armed men,” reported Mabel Lake Farms, which is located on Kingfisher Road near Enderby.

“I was going to work and got pulled over at the end of the road then drove to the bridge where two other cops were blocking it,” said Megan Martin, whose parents own the farm.

She was told the chase started in Sicamous.

Another resident urges others living on Beatty Road and Stoney Road to lock their doors after his morning encounter about 4 a.m.

“Roadblock with assault rifles to say good morning to me at the Kingfisher bridge,” Bruce Ingleson said in response to the Farms’ social media post.

“I know a cube van rolled and crashed off Walker Road and cops with assault rifles were sweeping down towards Dollyvarden Road through the bush,” he continued.

More updates will be posted as they become available.

Crime RCMP

