RCMP officers on the scene of an unconfirmed shooting the night of Tuesday, Oct. 5 on Fraser Road in Anglemont. (The North Shuswap Kicker)

RCMP reports no risk to public after suspicious incident leaves two dead in Anglemont

An investigation is still ongoing

Following a suspicious incident that left two dead in Anglemont, RCMP says there is no risk posed to the public.

In a release issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the CSRD and the Shuswap Emergency Program have been told by the RCMP that police do not believe there is any risk to public safety.

Read more: RCMP detectives in Anglemont after two bodies found

Read more: Report confirms Anglemont woman killed by stepson

Chase RCMP is currently securing a scene and the investigation, being led by the BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit, is in its early stages.

Added resources are being moved into the area to assist with the investigation.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Chamber supports YLW $5 fee hike
Next story
‘Steeped in rape culture’: Sexual assault survivor speaks out against Kelowna RCMP

Just Posted

Man gets 4 years for Denny’s shooting in Vernon

Tyson Cole has already served two years of his sentence

98-year-old Armstrong woman designs clothes for Barbie

Hazel Thompson on love and war… and knitting

Vernon Men’s Shed build women gazebo

Men’s club teams up with Archway Society

Vernon Chamber supports YLW $5 fee hike

Price boost can ready airport for capacity challenges now and in the future

North Okanagan Knights slay Kelowna

Hometown Knights pick up huge two points in KIJHL with 5-4 win over league’s top team Tuesday

‘It’s limitless what you actually can do’: Vernon’s ultra athlete

Shanda Hill completes Double Deca, the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlon races… in a row

Supportive and low-income housing doesn’t hurt nearby property values, B.C. study says

Study found no connection between home values and proximity to supportive housing

Summerland Steam lose twice in weekend hockey action

Junior B team in second-place spot in hockey division

Is ICBC adding staff and increasing salaries? No, David Eby says

Accounting, bonus changes misread, staff and salaries cut overall

RCMP reports no risk to public after suspicious incident leaves two dead in Anglemont

An investigation is still ongoing

B.C. park reserve seeks ‘Poop Fairies’ for wolf conservation project

“It’s a pretty cool way to get involved in conservation in your area.”

British man handed three-year jail sentence for sexual assault of Penticton teen

The man will be deported back to England following the completion of his sentence

Elizabeth Fry Society launches #SPEAKOUT campaign in Kelowna

The campaign is meant to build awareness of intimate partner and sexual violence in the community

Vehicle fire knocked down at gas station in Kelowna

Highway 33 remained closed for about 30 minutes while crews directed traffic around the incident

Most Read