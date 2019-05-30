A BC Wildfire Service plane drops retardant on the fire. (Joe McCulloch photo)

RCMP say emergency flares used prior to Sicamous forest fire

Police unable to locate those responsible for firing flares in forested area

Sicamous RCMP responded to a report of emergency flares being fired in the vicinity of the Sicamous Creek Falls Trail shortly before a wildfire was sighted nearby.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on May 29, the RCMP received a call about the flares being fired and, upon reaching the scene, investigating officers noted a plume of smoke rising from a densely-forested and steep slope on the far side of Sicamous Creek.

The fire was burning approximately 200 metres from the nearby Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park.

Read More: UPDATE: Two Mile fire contained, suspected to be human caused

Read More: Buffalo back over Salmon Arm

Fire crews from the BC Wildfire Service, as well as the Sicamous and Malakwa Fire Departments, responded and brought the fire under control.

Read more: Update: Video of large grass fires near Chase

Read more: Smoky haze over Okanagan-Shuswap from Alberta wildfire

The area was searched, but the person who fired the flares was not located.

“Lighting flares for a non-emergency purpose is an offence under the Provincial Wildfire Act. A fine of $575 for dropping, releasing a burning substance could be issued to the person responsible,” said Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a forested area above a mobile home park in Two Mile. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Mazu focussed on children’s mental health

Just Posted

Paddleboarder cleaning up Okanagan lakes gifted new board

Aaron Nasipayko has been cleaning up local lakes since early April; he recently reached the 25 per cent marker

Armstrong student logs on to national web competition

PVSS student at Skills Canada in Halifax

Gas line hit on Old Kamloops Road

Strong fumes present in the area

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Possible thunderstorms; high of 30 C

Possible showers and thunderstorms are expected for most of the Okanagan, as… Continue reading

Le Cirque de la nuit comes to the Okanagan

The event, which will be hosted in support of the BC Hospitality Foundation, takes place June 15 from 7 – 10 p.m. in Kelowna

Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

One dog was heavily pregnant, the SPCA said

Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta

Community centre in Ashcroft donating proceeds from ParticipACTION walk to fire relief effort

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

RCMP say emergency flares used prior to Sicamous forest fire

Police unable to locate those responsible for firing flares in forested area

Alberta set to pass law to kill provincial carbon tax, as federal tax looms

Kenney has said if Ottawa impose its fee, he will join Saskatchewan and Ontario in fighting it in court

Mazu focussed on children’s mental health

Kelowna tech company hosts ‘Screenagers’ showing

Most Read