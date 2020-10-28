RCMP say fire at Revelstoke apartment suspicious

Second fire in less than a week in Revelstoke contained to one unit

There was another fire in Revelstoke overnight, Oct. 28 at Rivers Edge Apartments.

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services attended the call just after midnight and the small blaze was located in a vacant apartment.

Luckily, a quick-thinking resident used a fire extinguisher to slow down the fire before firefighters arrived.

Fire damage was minimal as the suite was empty.

“Preliminary findings at the fire scene suggest that the blaze is suspicious in nature and may have been deliberately set,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP in the Southeast District, in a news release.

The crime scene has been secured and the Revelstoke RCMP have called for assistance from forensic specialists.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-837-5255 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services wants to remind people to test smoke alarms regularly and replace it if it falls or when it’s ten years old.

Less than a week ago, another Revelstoke house fire on Oct. 24 claimed the life Sonya Riome. Police are still investigating that blaze but do not believe criminality was involved.

Rivers Edge apartments are owned by BC Housing and currently being renovated.

