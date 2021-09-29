Salmon Arm RCMP are looking for witnesses who may have seen a dark car in the 3300 block of 10th Avenue Northeast in Salmon Arm around 1 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2021. (File photo)

RCMP searching for witnesses to alleged shot fired at Salmon Arm home

Resident heard what they thought was a gunshot at 1 a.m. on Sept. 29

A Salmon Arm resident heard what they thought was a gunshot around 1 a.m. Sept. 29.

They didn’t report the incident to Salmon Arm RCMP until the next morning, when Staff Sgt. Scott West said the resident located what was thought to be a bullet hole in their home on the 3300 block of 10th Avenue NE.

West said officers responded and canvassed the area, and determined a dark car was in the area at the time of the event.

“Presently, investigators have no better description of the vehicle,” said West.

He is asking anyone who may have witnessed the event, or saw the vehicle of interest at the location of the incident, to call the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment at 250-832-6044, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1‐800‐222‐8477.

