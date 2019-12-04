RCMP tackled a suspect at Vernon Toyota Tuesday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

RCMP tackle suspect at Vernon Toyota

Swift incident “impressive,” takedown by police

A swift police takedown took place at Vernon Toyota Tuesday afternoon.

A male suspect, believed to be in his 20s, was observed at the dealership around 2:30 p.m., being chased around a truck by an officer.

The officer called for backup, which was quickly responded to by RCMP who were returning from another police incident in Westwold.

READ MORE: Highway reopens after police incident near Falkland

The suspect then ran into the used-vehicle lot and was taken down by an officer, who was backed up by several others.

“It was impressive,” one Toyota staff member said. “It only lasted about five minutes.”

But it’s still not known what the suspect was doing or why he was arrested.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have been contacted and The Morning Star is awaiting a response.

READ MORE: Two charged with attempted murder in Westwold incident

