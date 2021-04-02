RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki listens to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki listens to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

RCMP watchdog waiting over two years for Mountie views on its own foot-dragging

130 outstanding interim reports had been awaiting replies from the RCMP commissioner for more than 6 months

The RCMP watchdog has waited more than two years for the national police force to respond to its interim report that, perhaps fittingly, found the Mounties were too slow in reviewing the watchdog’s findings in an earlier matter.

An official in the watchdog’s office details the wait — one of dozens of such delays — in an affidavit filed in support of the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association’s court action against RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki.

The association is seeking a Federal Court declaration that the commissioner violated the RCMP Act through an “unconscionable delay” in responding to the watchdog’s interim report about allegations of spying on anti-oil protesters.

Nika Joncas-Bourget, general counsel for reviews with the complaints commission, says in the affidavit that as of Jan. 18, 156 interim reports by the complaints body were awaiting a response from the top Mountie.

This included 130 outstanding interim reports that had been awaiting replies from the RCMP commissioner for more than six months.

In 106 of those cases the complaints body had been waiting on a response for at least one year.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s top doctor urges close contacts of COVID-19 cases to ‘stay away from others’
Next story
AstraZeneca vaccine doses ready for use as Canada approves U.S. manufacturing sites

Just Posted

Aquafit classes at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. There will be three aquafit classes scheduled for Terrace residents starting April 5 at the Terrace & District Aquatic Centre. (Angie Mindus photo)
Classes make a splash back in Vernon pool

Aquafit and Aqua Therapy return to rec centre following PHO clarification

Former Vernon Viper Odeen Tufto signed an entry-level deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning of the National Hockey League Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (BCHL photo)
Former Vernon Viper signs NHL contract with Tampa Bay Lightning

Odeen Tufto has been assigned to Syracuse, the Lightning’s AHL farm team

Volunteers plant native trees along Dungeness River in February 2018. Photo by Charles Espey
Vernon group planting trees for a better world

SENS hosting tree giveaway at Natures Fare

Vernon’s Brent Worrall is a multiple trauma and brain injury survivor, avid sports enthusiast, and former top-level motocross racer and hockey player who became a paraplegic after a motocross accident in 2011. He wrote his life story, Motocross Save My Life From Its Darkness, following the crash. (Kevin Lefebvre photo)
Sport that paralyzed Vernon athlete saved his life

Former motocross champion Brent Worrall shares dark life story in pages of self-penned book

A wildfire at the north end of Okanagan Lake sent smoke over the Vernon area Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Karin Marshall photo)
UPDATE: Wildfire near Okanagan Lake now 10 hectares

Smoke swept over the Vernon area Thursday as wind fanned the flames into the evening

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

The Brooke Drive interchange will go underneath Highway 1 into a traffic circle leading into Chase. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure image)
Second phase of Highway 1 widening project in Chase to start this spring

B.C. government expects 1.6-kilometre segment to be completed by fall 2023

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
West Kelowna fire crews douse early morning garage fire

The incident happened at 3:30 a.m. on April 2

A blaze west of Chase was at 22 hectares according to the BC Wildfire Service on the morning of Friday, April 2. (BC Wildfire Service image)
Wildfire burning west of Chase

BC Wildfire Service reports blaze at 22 hectares

It’s birthing season for raccoons, and homeowners may want to make sure their attics are well-sealed. (News Bulletin file)
B.C. beware: bandit babies may be moving in

It’s racoon birthing season and homeowners should know what to expect

Surrey Police Service has announced five more hires to its leadership team. (File photo)
Police in B.C. confirm truth to allegations new inspector drove impaired

Information disclosed during hiring process, deemed ‘not a barrier’ by Surrey Police Service

Bernadette Cheung poses for a photograph outside Little Mountain Place, where her grandmother, who passed away, was a resident, in Vancouver, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. An inspection of the long-term care home found staffing levels were low and cleaning was inadequate as the virus spread throughout the facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Staff shortage during B.C.’s deadliest COVID-19 care home outbreak: report

An inspection found staffing levels were low and cleaning was inadequate at Vancouver’s Little Mountain Place

An appeal has been filed in a British Columbia Supreme Court decision that upheld public health orders banning indoor religious services in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. churches to appeal court decision that upheld COVID-19 restrictions

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announced Thursday it is asking for a higher court to review the decision

British Columbia is likely in for a “rough ride” in the coming days before the calming effects of COVID-19 restrictions kick in, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor urges close contacts of COVID-19 cases to ‘stay away from others’

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 11,608 people have been identified as close contacts of recent cases in the province

Most Read