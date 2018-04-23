RCMP’s Most Wanted

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have released their most wanted list.
Four people are wanted for various reasons:
MICK HOULE
Wanted for: Being unlawfully at large and failing to comply with probation orders.
Houle is 27, Aboriginal, five-foot-nine, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
COLTEN WELLS
Wanted for: Break-and-enter, possession of break-and-enter instruments and possession of stolen property.
Well is 26, Caucasian, five-foot-six, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
KYLE NUGENT
Wanted for: Failing to comply with probation orders.
Nugent is 25, Caucasian, five-foot-eight, 122 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
ALISON ASKOTY
Wanted for: Break-and-enter and procures to make identification documents.
Askoty, 27, is Aboriginal, five-foot-six, 161 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171; or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477; or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.
You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.