RCMP’s Most Wanted

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are looking for four people wanted on various, outstanding warrants

Mick Houle (clockwise from top left), Colten Wells, Alison Askoty and Kyle Nugent are wanted by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP (RCMP photos)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have released their most wanted list.

Four people are wanted for various reasons:

MICK HOULE

Wanted for: Being unlawfully at large and failing to comply with probation orders.

Houle is 27, Aboriginal, five-foot-nine, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

COLTEN WELLS

Wanted for: Break-and-enter, possession of break-and-enter instruments and possession of stolen property.

Well is 26, Caucasian, five-foot-six, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

KYLE NUGENT

Wanted for: Failing to comply with probation orders.

Nugent is 25, Caucasian, five-foot-eight, 122 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

ALISON ASKOTY

Wanted for: Break-and-enter and procures to make identification documents.

Askoty, 27, is Aboriginal, five-foot-six, 161 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171; or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477; or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.