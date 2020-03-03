The Regional District of North Okanagan selected eight recipients for the 2020 Rethinking and Reducing Waste Grant on Feb. 19, 2020. (File photo)

RDNO invests $21K into waste reduction programs in Greater Vernon area

Board of Directors selects the 2020 Rethinking and Reducing Waste grant recipients

The Regional District of North Okanagan will invest more than $21,000 in eight projects that rethink and reduce waste in the community.

The RDNO’s Rethinking and Reducing Waste grant program was developed to support groups with the goal of encouraging residents to rethink consumption and eliminating unnecessary garbage to reduce waste.

“The grant was designed to encourage innovation and to support a wide variety of initiatives, and we are happy that we received multiple qualified applications,” Community Services general manager Mike Fox said.

After several months of accepting applications and evaluating projects, the RDNO’s Board of Directors chose the recipients Feb. 19, including:

  • The City of Vernon: Compost Bin Pilot Project
  • Crafting a Change: Making reusable bags from recycled fabrics
  • Green Okanagan: Zero Waste Education Workshops
  • Habitat for Humanity: Salvaging kitchen fixtures for reuse
  • Okanagan Landing Elementary: Program to educate students on reducing garbage
  • IPE: Waste Reduction Program
  • Greater Vernon Museum & Archives: Green Initiative
  • Repair Café Vernon

“We want to divert as much material as possible from ending up in our landfill and we can’t do it alone,” Fox said.

Applications for the 2021 grant program will become available later this year, but the RDNO is already encouraging individuals and organizations to put their thinking caps on as it is looking to support the development and implementation of programs, projects, events, processes, technologies, arts and culture displays and or methods that contribute to the reduction of waste generated in the North Okanagan region.

READ MORE: Compost comeback in Vernon

READ MORE: Police quiet on probe into suspicious Vernon motel death

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Recycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. minor hockey association apologizes after 8-year-old wins $200 cannabis prize at tournament

Just Posted

RDNO invests $21K into waste reduction programs in Greater Vernon area

Board of Directors selects the 2020 Rethinking and Reducing Waste grant recipients

Police quiet on probe into suspicious Vernon motel death

RCMP officer says on-site investigation will ‘hopefully’ be concluding by Tuesday night

Vernon hospital board adds directors

Foursome of new directors named to VJH Foundation board

Vernon Grade 8 squad earns provincial experience

Seaton Sonics go 1-3 in Abbotsford; three North OK schools begin senior provincials Wednesday

Job fair returns to Enderby for round two

North Okanagan-Shuswap Employment and Business Fair at Splatsin Centre

Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

Pipeline dispute has meant difficult times for many Canadians over the past few weeks, Trudeau says

B.C. minor hockey association apologizes after 8-year-old wins $200 cannabis prize at tournament

Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association issued the apology as part of a larger statement on March 3

Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Urgency, scarcity and anxiety are spurring shoppers to overbuy

Penticton Crime Stoppers seek information on ‘C the moon’ graffiti

The tag “C the Moon” has frequently been spotted around town in recent days.

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police say warrant for arrest related to parole violations.

Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9

All of the deaths have occurred in Washington state and most were residents of a nursing home

Okanagan volunteer wants to comfort, encourage Kelowna’s homeless

George Pierce is a volunteer at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission and the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society

Human trials underway after B.C. researchers test new ‘superbug-killing compound’

Brinkman Lab team in Burnaby tested the new drug after discovery at University of Cincinnati

VIDEO: Fireworks battle captured on security camera at Salmon Arm car wash

Ongoing suspicious activity prompts business owner to reduce hours

Most Read