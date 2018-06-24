RDNO seeks trails, natural spaces committee nominations

The Regional District of North Okanagan is seeking nominations from relevant local advocacy groups within the community to join the Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces Advisory Committee.

The role of the committee is to provide advice and feedback to the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee (GVAC) on matters relating directly to Greater Vernon trails and natural spaces. It will also work with electoral areas and member municipalities with respect to issues on trails and natural spaces in their local communities.

“We are looking for representatives from relevant groups who can bring a community perspective on the development of these areas, experience in identifying related issues and who will add value to the overall process with their feedback,” said Keith Pinkoski, parks manager.

“Having a commitment to enhancing the quality of life for our residents while collaborating together to achieve common objectives is the foundation this committee will stand on.”

The Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces Advisory Committee will be comprised of a maximum of 20 representatives from advocacy groups around the Greater Vernon area. Group participation is appointed for a four-year term with a minimum of two meetings per year.

Interested parties can find a nomination package at www.rdno.ca. Nominations will be accepted until July 6 at the Regional District of North Okanagan office located at 9848 Aberdeen Road in Coldstream, or by emailing communityservices@rdno.ca.

