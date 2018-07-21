RDOS fire update: emergency social services moved

For Saturday and Sunday the emergency social services evacuee registration centre is operating out of the Penticton Memorial Arena from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Mark Brett/Western news

The emergency social services centre for wildfire evacuees has moved to Penticton Memorial Arena for Saturday and Sunday, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The latest information from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) as of Saturday at 10 a.m. shows 43 properties remain under evacuation orders and alerts.

Those alerts and orders are due to the Mount Eneas wildfire in the vicinity of Callan Road, Highway 97 and North Beach Road to the north of the District of Summerland.

“As the Mount Eneas wildfire is assessed today (Saturday) the RDOS will be working with BC Wildfire and the Summerland Fire Department to determine the risk to these properties. In the Meadow Valley area, north west of Summerland, an additional 49 properties were placed on advisory Evacuation Alert last night (Friday)” stated the news release.

The RDOS Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is monitoring all wildfires within its boundaries and liaising with the BC Wildfire Service.

For more information contact the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225 or visit www.rdos.bc.ca.

An additional 32 properties have been placed on evacuation order and 105 properties placed on evacuation alert within the District of Summerland (Garnet Vally area and along Bridgeman Road) due to the Mount Eneas wildfire. An emergency support service reception centre in Summerland is open at the Summerland Curling Club at 8820 Jubilee Rd. East.

For more information on properties within the District of Summerland municipal boundary, please visit: https://www.summerland.ca or call 250-486-3765.

Penticton Indian Band

Homes in the Penticton Indian Band remain on an evacuation alert due to the Mount Conkle wildfire. The Penticton Indian Band declared a local state of emergency on July 18th due to this wildfire.

BC Parks: 1-800-689-9025

Ninety-five per cent of campers affected by the evacuation order at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park on July 18, 2018 were able to recover their equipment and supplies on July 20, 2018.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) would like to thank BC Parks and Kaloya Contracting for their assistance.

The campground at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park remains under Evacuation Order. Please contact BC Parks for information about the campground.

Other Provincial Parks in the RDOS are partially affected by wildfire including Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park, Cathedral Lake Provincial Park and the Snowy Mountain Protected Area. Contact BC Parks for information on partial closures affecting these Parks.

Power Outage Faulder and Meadow Valley

BC Hydro service has been cut off by the Mount Eneas Wildfire in RDOS Electoral Area “F,” in the vicinity of Faulder and Meadow Valley.

Approximately 244 BC Hydro customers are affected by the power outage which may continue through the weekend. As soon as it is safe to do so, BC Hydro crews will access the situation and make plans to repair the damage. Residents without power should be prepared for the outage to continue through the weekend.

The EOC is in communication with BC Hydro and we will provide an update as soon as the information becomes available.

BC Hydro: https://www.bchydro.com/index.html or call 1-800-224-9376.

BC Wildfire

For current information please visit the BC Wildfire Service website: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status.

To Report a Wildfire Call: 1-800-663-555 or *5555 on a mobile phone.

PreparedBC

Property owners living in rural areas should prepare now for wildfire season. For more information on being prepared for emergencies visit PreparedBC at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/preparedbc. 3