CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY The number of building permits issued by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is higher so far this year than during the same period last year, but the value of the permits is lower than last year. (Black Press file photo)

RDOS issues 405 building permits in first nine months of 2019

Construction activity higher this year than during same period last year

It has been a busy year for construction within the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

From January to September, the regional district issued a total of 405 building permits, up from 367 during the same period in 2018.

But the dollar value of the permits, at $37,381,686, is down from the same period in 2018, when permits totalled $45,788,223.

READ ALSO: RDOS construction activity shows increase

READ ALSO: COLUMN: A mix of good and bad news about B.C.’s economy

The permits this year have included 58 single family detached homes, 28 mobile homes and manufactured homes, 29 farm buildings, 12 cabins and recreational permits and 14 permits for commercial facilities.

The number of single family detached homes is down from 67 issued during the same period last year and the number of commercial permits is down from 21 during the first nine months of last year.

However, the number of permits for farm buildings increased from 16 last year and the number of cabins and recreational properties is up from one last year.

Of the 405 permits issued in the regional district, 97 were for rural Princeton, up from 68 during the same period last year. The dollar value of these permits is also higher, at $6,454,360, compared with $5,308,740 last year.

