RDOS signs transit agreements for South Okanagan

Agreements for Penticton to Kelowna route and West Bench service

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has authorized the signing of two memorandums of understanding with B.C. Transit for expanded bus service.

Passengers from Penticton and the South Okanagan are using a new regional transit service to and from Kelowna.

The new service was launched at the beginning of September, and while data has not yet been presented, B.C. Transit is already looking ahead to expand the service.

At the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board meeting on Oct. 3, board members voted to endorse signing a memorandum of understanding to enhance the new service.

The agreement is for an additional 2,000 service hours with the regional district cost share of $95,838.

The agreement allows B.C. Transit to procure provincial funding for the expansion.

Route 70, the Penticton to Kelowna expansion, was implemented on Sept. 3.

The service provides two trips to and from Kelowna each weekday except Monday, when four trips are offered.

The expanded service will offer four trips a day, Monday to Friday.

The regional district has also endorsed the signing of another memorandum of understanding, to provide an introductory service to the West Bench area, with 400 service hours and a regional district cost of $15,507.

