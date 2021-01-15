Record-breaking Christmas for Vernon Salvation Army

A Salvation Army bell is rung by Michael Cronin as he staffs the charity’s red donation kettle in front of a grocery store, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Lynden, Wash. The familiar ringing of handbells has gone silent at many Canadian shopping malls this year as the Salvation Army tries to cope with COVID-19 rules at a time of dropping donations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elaine Thompson

The 2020 holiday season was unlike any others because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was also a record-smashing year for Vernon’s Salvation Army.

“The communities of Vernon and Lumby showed their support by recording $640,000 in financial donations, exceeding the goal of $500,000 for the first time in recent years,” a notice from the local organization read.

The Salvation Army also received significant volumes of food donations throughout the month of December.

“During the Christmas season, we were able to provide assistance to 554 households comprised of 1,136 individuals,” the letter from Auxiliary Lieutenants Neil and Jen Thompson read.

The food bank supported 1,261 households with ongoing assistance throughout the rest of the calendar year, the letter said, noting 480 of those were first-time service users.

“We want to thank everyone for the support and trust that you give us year after year. With support from our communities, we are able to give hope to those in need and meet the increased need that has happened as a result of the COVID-19 situation,” the letter concludes.

“We are truly honoured and humbled by the generosity and selflessness expressed in our community.”

